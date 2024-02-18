Telefonica Germany Expands 5G Network Along Motorways and Railways



Telefonica Germany (O2 Telefonica) has announced the expansion of its 5G network throughout Germany along motorways and railways. The company said it built new communication sites covering over 14,000 kilometers of roads, motorways, and railways with 5G by the end of 2023. Currently, Telefonica's 5G network reaches approximately 95 percent of the German population.

Enhanced 5G Connectivity on Roads and Railways

Notably, on Germany's 38,000-kilometer road network, O2 Telefonica has deployed an additional 8,000 kilometers with 5G network, corresponding to the airline distance from Munich to Miami.

O2 Telefonica has also announced progress in enhancing 5G connectivity on German motorways and rail networks. Over the past year, another 1,500 kilometers of motorways, equivalent to the combined length of the A1 and A3 motorways, have become 5G-ready.

Additionally, rail customers can now enjoy 5G services along an extra 4,500 kilometers of tracks, stretching virtually from Cologne to Cairo.

Ongoing Expansion Plans

Telefonica Germany rolled out 5G by expanding its network to more than 3,000 locations in 2023 alone – at a rate of 250 new locations every month. This expansion has reportedly extended high-speed 5G connectivity to nearly 5 million additional households across Germany.

In 2023, O2 Telefonica extended 5G to an area of over 60,000 square kilometers – an expanse three times the size of Rhineland-Palatinate. Looking ahead, Telefonica Germany said it would continue expanding the 5G mobile network consistently in 2024 to provide even better network coverage to more Germans everywhere.

Modernising SAP Garden with 5G

In another development, O2 Telefonica has equipped the new multifunctional sports arena, SAP Garden in Munich, with 5G network.

"O2 customers and all other fans will benefit from fast 5G and new digital applications when they attend sporting events at SAP Garden in the future," Telefonica Germany said. "5G also opens up new opportunities for TV teams and live broadcasts."

Telefonica is rolling out a mobile network for all network operators inside and outside the SAP Garden. The network coverage also includes the venue's basements. Reportedly, 350 antennas will provide comprehensive coverage with 2G, 4G, and 5G on the 3.6 GHz frequency band.