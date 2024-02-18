NBI Reports Over 217,000 Premises Passed Across Ireland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This means the target of 185,000 premises by the end of the current contract year in January 2024 was surpassed.

Highlights

  • NBI exceeds expectations, covering 216,898 premises with high-speed broadband.
  • Over 68,000 premises already connected to the NBI network.
  • Ongoing rollout to 27 offshore islands, with infrastructure already live on 10 islands.

Follow Us

NBI Reports Over 217,000 Premises Passed Across Ireland
National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company responsible for delivering the Government's National Broadband Plan (NBP), has announced in its end-of-the-year report that the project is on time and on budget, with 216,898 premises covered by the network ready to connect to high-speed broadband. The company surpassed 200,000 homes, farms, and businesses across the country in November 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: National Broadband Ireland Network Passes 200,000 Premises Milestone




NBI Surpasses Targets

This means the target of 185,000 premises by the end of the current contract year in January 2024 was surpassed, with over 68,000 (68,765) premises connected to the NBI network, the company said. NBI also reported take-up rates approaching 50 percent in areas where the network has been live for more than 18 months.

Commenting on the milestone, National Broadband Ireland said, "NBI is pleased to report that at the end of our most recent contractual year, which concluded on January 31, 2024, we had surpassed our target to pass 185,000 premises with our new national high-speed fiber network. Almost 217,000 premises were ready to connect at the end of January, with over 68,000 already connected."

Also Read: Eir Expands 5G Mobile and Broadband Coverage to Ireland’s Remote Black Valley in Kerry

Expansion to Offshore Islands

The company also announced delivering its target to connect 672 schools and 283 Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) in community locations in every county across the country.

NBI also reported rollout progress to 27 offshore islands, with its infrastructure already live on 10 islands, surveying works complete on 7 islands, surveying works commenced on 3 islands at the end of last year, and surveying works pending for 7 islands.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

Damn what ,is it actually an “EGO” thing? Order bol diya toh* BSNL:Hain? Humko order aise kaise??????

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Rupesh :

The word order don't go well with BSNLEU. So Govt played it safe by "asking" them or else there would…

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Shivraj Roy :

"asked' not ordered.

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments