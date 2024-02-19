Airtel Prepaid Plans to Watch Latest Amazon Prime Content

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

But the Rs 699 and Rs 999 prepaid plans also bundle the Airtel Xstream Play subscription, which is a major in-house OTT (over-the-top) aggregator platform built by Bharti Airtel.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel offers customers two prepaid options if they are looking to get a plan that comes with an Amazon Prime subscription.
  • While none of these are new offerings, they are worth talking about because of the benefits they bring to the table.
  • Bharti Airtel's Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data.

Follow Us

airtel prepaid plans to watch latest amazon

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers customers two prepaid options if they are looking to get a plan that comes with an Amazon Prime subscription. Through this subscription, users will be able to access the Prime Video platform to watch their favourite TV shows and movies. Moreover, these two plans also offer customers unlimited 5G data. While none of these are new offerings, they are worth talking about because of the benefits they bring to the table. Let's waste no time and jump onto these two plans which cost Rs 699 and Rs 999.




Read More - Airtel Black Most Popular Plan Under Rs 1000

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 56 days only. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are Amazon Prime for 56 days, truly unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Read More - Airtel Revises Rs 49 Data Pack to Offer More Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days. With the plan, users get unlimited 5G data, Amazon Prime for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This is all you get with these two plans. There are more mobile plans that offer Amazon Prime to Airtel subscribers, but they are in the postpaid category. All the Airtel postpaid plans starting from Rs 499 and ranging up to Rs 1199 come with unlimited 5G data and Amazon Prime subscription.

But the Rs 699 and Rs 999 prepaid plans also bundle the Airtel Xstream Play subscription, which is a major in-house OTT (over-the-top) aggregator platform built by Bharti Airtel.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

Damn what ,is it actually an “EGO” thing? Order bol diya toh* BSNL:Hain? Humko order aise kaise??????

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Rupesh :

The word order don't go well with BSNLEU. So Govt played it safe by "asking" them or else there would…

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Shivraj Roy :

"asked' not ordered.

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments