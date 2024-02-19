Airtel Prepaid Plans to Watch Latest Amazon Prime Content

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers customers two prepaid options if they are looking to get a plan that comes with an Amazon Prime subscription. Through this subscription, users will be able to access the Prime Video platform to watch their favourite TV shows and movies. Moreover, these two plans also offer customers unlimited 5G data. While none of these are new offerings, they are worth talking about because of the benefits they bring to the table. Let's waste no time and jump onto these two plans which cost Rs 699 and Rs 999.









Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 56 days only. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are Amazon Prime for 56 days, truly unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days. With the plan, users get unlimited 5G data, Amazon Prime for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This is all you get with these two plans. There are more mobile plans that offer Amazon Prime to Airtel subscribers, but they are in the postpaid category. All the Airtel postpaid plans starting from Rs 499 and ranging up to Rs 1199 come with unlimited 5G data and Amazon Prime subscription.

But the Rs 699 and Rs 999 prepaid plans also bundle the Airtel Xstream Play subscription, which is a major in-house OTT (over-the-top) aggregator platform built by Bharti Airtel.