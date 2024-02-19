Yondr Group and Marubeni Partner for Data Centers in Japan



Hyperscale data center provider Yondr Group has formed a partnership with the Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) for the development of data centers in Japan. The two partners will initially focus on delivering a data center in West Tokyo, with plans for additional sites to follow in the near future.

Partnership for Data Center Development

In a press release last week, Yondr said this new partnership would give it a foothold in the Tokyo market, the second-largest globally after Northern Virginia in the US, where Yondr already has a presence.

In December 2023, Yondr Group powered up its first 48 MW data center in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia. At full build-out, the two-building campus will have 96 MW of IT capacity, with scope for further expansion opportunities. The company began construction of a second hyperscale data center facility in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia, in February 2024.

Focus on Renewable Energy

No further details about the data center have been shared, except that the partnership agreement will initiate the development of a project focused on a hyperscale data center that utilizes renewable energy, set to launch in the West Tokyo area.

"Given that data centers consume significant amounts of electricity, the utilization of renewable energy is a critical challenge, and it is expected that the demand for renewable energy sources and their application will increase," Marubeni said.

"Under this partnership, Marubeni will leverage its network with local stakeholders in Japan to jointly advance the development of this project and take the lead in planning for the supply of renewable energy."

Global Business Collaboration

The company said this partnership with Marubeni will bring Yondr's model of hyperscale data centers to the Japanese market, with demand expected to reach over 3 GW by 2029. Yondr continues its expansion in Asia, with developments already underway in locations such as Johor, Malaysia, where the company is building the largest hyperscale data center campus in the Southeast Asia region.

Yondr said, "The depth and breadth of Marubeni's global business interests, which include a focus on power generation, mean that this partnership has the potential to provide Yondr with a pipeline for data center development and renewable energy projects in both APAC and EMEA."