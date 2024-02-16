Airtel Black Most Popular Plan Under Rs 1000

The Rs 998 plan from Airtel Black is a popular one under Rs 1000. Bharti Airtel has marked this plan as the best seller on the web page of Airtel Black. The Rs 998 Airtel Black plan comes with fiber + landline + postpaid (2 connections). 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's bundled service, Airtel Black is driving the ARPU (average revenue per user) upwards for the company.
  • Airtel Black brings multiple services under a single bill for the customers.
  • Today, we will look at one plan that is priced under Rs 1000 and offers multiple services to the users including OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

Bharti Airtel's bundled service, Airtel Black is driving the ARPU (average revenue per user) upwards for the company. Airtel Black brings multiple services under a single bill for the customers. So the hassle of paying several bills for mobile, fixed-broadband, and DTH (direct-to-home) fades away. But it isn't for everyone. Airtel Black requires the customer to pay a hefty sum, even though the amount is justified because of the inclusion of multiple services, not everyone can pay big chunks of money for connectivity services. Some plans are in the affordable segment as well. Today, we will look at one plan that is priced under Rs 1000 and offers multiple services to the users including OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look.




Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan

The Rs 998 plan from Airtel Black is a popular one under Rs 1000. Bharti Airtel has marked this plan as the best seller on the web page of Airtel Black. The Rs 998 Airtel Black plan comes with fiber + landline + postpaid (2 connections).

With the fiber connection, users get up to 40 Mbps internet speed and unlimited calling with the fixed-line voice calling connection. The postpaid connection bundles 2 connections, 105GB of data, and unlimited calling along with SMS benefits. There will be one regular SIM and one add-on SIM bundled with the plan.

As mentioned, there are OTT benefits as well. The OTT apps bundled with the plan are Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream app. With the Airtel Xstream app, customers get access to content from more than 12 OTT platforms including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, HoiChoi, ShemarooMe, Klikk, and more.

You can pay Rs 3300 as advance via the payment link to get the hardware/installation at no extra cost from Airtel. The excess amount paid will be adjusted from the future bills.

