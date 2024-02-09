Airtel’s CEO has Given Clarity on their 5G Spends for FY25

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

For FY23, Airtel’s capex towards rolling out networks and telecom infrastructure was Rs 28,500 crore. For FY24, it is expected anywhere to be around Rs 30,000 crore. However, in FY25, it is expected to drop by 50% and be around Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000 crore.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Mittal has given clarity on their spending for FY25 on 5G.
  • Gopal Vittal said that from FY25 onwards they are going to reduce spending money on 5G infrastructure.
  • The telecom operator has completed its 5G rollout goals for FY24 and also gained a lot of market coverage in rural areas as well.

Follow Us

airtels ceo has given clarity on their

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Mittal has given clarity on their spending for FY25 on 5G. Gopal Vittal said that from FY25 onwards they are going to reduce spending money on 5G infrastructure. The telecom operator has completed its 5G rollout goals for FY24 and also gained a lot of market coverage in rural areas as well. Thus, in FY25, Airtel will reduce capex towards rolling out 5G by about half (expected).




By How Much Airtel will Reduce Capex in FY25?

During the earnings call for Q3 FY24, Vittal didn’t give any specific guidance towards how much the capex will reduce, but only said, that Airtel is confident that the capex will moderate.

Read More - Airtel Black Offering Seeing Strong Momentum, Says Airtel CEO

Vittal also talked about tariff repair for the industry. By “repair”, he means a rise in tariffs. As the tariffs continue to go up, Vittal said that the capex-to-revenue ratio will drop. For the unaware, capex to revenue shows how much money the company is making on their investments. If the ratio is high, it means the company is heavily investing in the growth and if the ratio is low, it means the sales are pretty high and the investments have been reduced to improve profit margins.

What Will be Airtel’s Capex for FY25?

For FY23, Airtel’s capex towards rolling out networks and telecom infrastructure was Rs 28,500 crore. For FY24, it is expected anywhere to be around Rs 30,000 crore. However, in FY25, it is expected to drop by 50% and be around Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000 crore.

But it wasn’t just 5G that Airtel spent money on. Airtel has been ramping up investments in rural India and the telco has set up 30,000 sites to expand its mobile network coverage in 60,000 villages to gain more 4G customers.

Read More - Airtel to Step Up Coverage in Five Key Circles to Address Gaps

Airtel’s Next Target for India

The next target for Airtel is to expand coverage in five circles – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal. Jio is the leading service provider in these circles, and Airtel wants to cover that gap.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Rupesh :

No matter what G arrives, beyond 2.9GHz band, indoor coverage is a big concern. Already with 3.5GHz N78 we are…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

d5aqoep :

Jio can go to hell. I need my Wifi7

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments