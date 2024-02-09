E&, TE, Telin, and an Indian Operator Sign Deal for International Cable System Project

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Spanning approximately 11,000 km, this new system plans to use the latest open cable technologies and subsea ROADMs to interconnect Indonesia and Singapore to India, Oman, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

Highlights

  • Seamless connectivity between intra-Asia region, India, and the Middle East.
  • Unique route through the Sunda Strait, landing in Kochi, India.
  • Target ready-for-service date in Q4, 2027.

Follow Us

E&, TE, Telin, and an Indian Operator Sign Deal for International Cable System Project
UAE-based E&, Telecom Egypt (TE), Telin, and a major Indian operator have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a consortium with the aim of developing the ICE IV Project. While the name of the major Indian operator is not disclosed, the joint statement noted that this new Data Center (DC) to DC system shall seamlessly connect the intra-Asia region to India and the Middle East on a unique route.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and Naitel to Build New Subsea Cable Between Egypt and Jordan




ICE IV Project

Spanning approximately 11,000 km, this new system plans to use the latest open cable technologies and subsea ROADMs to interconnect Indonesia and Singapore to India, Oman, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ICE IV Project will adopt an entirely new route through the Sunda Strait and become the first international cable to land in Kochi, India, in decades, offering an alternate resilient route and a new international gateway, the official release said.

Key Features and Benefits

Terrestrial extensions being considered also include links between the Middle East and Egypt and between Kochi and Chennai in India, together making this ICE IV Project unique. The target ready-for-service date is Q4, 2027. Reportedly, the ICE IV Project shall adopt PoP to PoP design architecture, providing seamless connectivity, extraordinary bandwidth, and network security through diversity.

Also Read: E& to Anchor 2Africa Subsea Cable in UAE

E& Carrier and Wholesale said: "With the ICE IV Project, we're redefining the connectivity map, bringing continents closer than ever before, and unlocking bandwidth access for billions of people. With our commitment to making SmartHub a location of choice as one of the largest neutral carrier hubs, the ICE IV Project will further accelerate connectivity. The new DC to DC system will enable us to increase capabilities and global capacity further to meet the evolving requirements of customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas."

"This particular route is considered the core infrastructure connecting the largest continents, and one of the major and continuously expanding subsea routes," Telecom Egypt said. "Furthermore, the ICE IV Project will enable us to extend our footprint and further diversify our subsea infrastructure portfolio to promptly address the ever-growing demand for global connectivity."

Telin said, "The ICE program involves 7 separate cable systems connecting Indonesia to all potential markets. During the next 5 years, the system deployment will start, each adhering to 4 fundamental principles: DC to DC Access, Ultra-Low Latency, Different Landings, and a Unique Route."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Rupesh :

No matter what G arrives, beyond 2.9GHz band, indoor coverage is a big concern. Already with 3.5GHz N78 we are…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

d5aqoep :

Jio can go to hell. I need my Wifi7

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments