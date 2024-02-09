Verizon and Ericsson Have Just Made 5G Better

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

L4S enables content service providers to use the network resources efficiently for time-critical applications, including AR/VR, gaming, real-time video conferencing, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications, drone operations, teleoperated driving, and more.

Highlights

  Verizon and Ericsson, a Swedish telecom and tech maker, partnered recently to enable enhanced 5G experience for consumers.
  5G, at its first stage, was about the mass-scale adoption and the development of an ecosystem.
  Ericsson and Verizon collaborated to complete an advanced trial of Low-Latency, Low-Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) capabilities.

verizon and ericsson collab to improve 5g

Verizon, a major telecom service provider in the United States (US) and Ericsson, a Swedish telecom and tech maker, partnered recently to enable enhanced 5G experience for consumers. 5G, at its first stage, was about the mass-scale adoption and the development of an ecosystem. However, now, it will be about the experience and the use cases it can enable for consumers and enterprises. For this, Ericsson and Verizon collaborated to complete an advanced trial of Low-Latency, Low-Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) capabilities. This trial will optimise Verizon's 5G network to support use cases such as remote control of industrial processes, interactive video, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).




L4S enables content service providers to use the network resources efficiently for time-critical applications, including AR/VR, gaming, real-time video conferencing, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications, drone operations, teleoperated driving, and more. L4S will help with the scenarios where the need is for fast and consistent throughputs and the ability to meet the desired latency targets in real-time.

Verizon said that L4S on its 5G networks is the next in the long line of tech advancement efforts it has taken to improve the 5G network experience for its consumers.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to create a transformational 5G network. That requires a redesigned, newly architected, fully virtualized network that can fundamentally manage mobile data differently than we have in the past," said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Network and Technology Planning for Verizon.

"While the first wave of 5G saw massive network infrastructure deployments, increased 5G adoption, and rapid ecosystem building, the second wave of the 5G era will be characterized by widespread innovation built on speed, massive capacity, low latency, security and reliability," he said.

During the L4S trial, Ericsson and Verizon tested an XR application using an XR virtual reality headset over Ericsson's 5G SA core connecting to Verizon's C-band spectrum.

