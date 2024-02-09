Khazna Launches Flagship Data Center in Abu Dhabi



Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), the hyper scale wholesale data center provider in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched its flagship data center, AUH6, located in the Masdar City of Abu Dhabi. In an announcement this week, Khazna said the data center will provide 31.8 MW of IT load and has been designed to facilitate the UAE's AI ambitions.

Khazna AUH6 Facility

According to the company, AUH6 serves as a hub for exclusive AI-related data development and hosting for its customers. The strategic location of the data center in Masdar City, known for its sustainable practices and technologies, aligns with Khazna's Future First Strategy.

Key Features of AUH6

The company noted that the data center employs a modular and repeatable structure that not only enhances construction efficiency but also boosts performance, accelerates deployment timelines, and ensures seamless day-to-day operations.

In collaboration with Emerge, a 7 MWp ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant has also been developed to efficiently provide electricity to fuel the operations at AUH6. Additionally, the external architecture of AUH6 was crafted to protect the facility from the adverse effects of direct sunlight.

Khazna said, "This design approach effectively reduces the infiltration of heat into the building, enhancing the data center's efficiency and sustainability."

Khazna's DC Infrastructure

Commenting on the launch, Khazna Data Centers said, "AUH6 embodies Khazna's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and sustainability in data center infrastructure. We anticipate that AI will positively transform the technological landscape, and Khazna is ready to shape this AI reality of tomorrow."

"With the expected surge in data volumes brought by the integration and widespread use of AI, the design, build, and operations of data centers will undergo significant reshaping, and we are confident that AUH6 is designed to incorporate these advancements. We look forward to connecting our customers to the power of AI through AUH6, a facility that demonstrates Khazna’s extensive years of knowledge and technological innovation."

Looking ahead, Khazna plans to focus on technological advancements and extend its services and offerings across the Middle East region. Plans are underway to expand into neighbouring markets, with announcements expected this year.

As reported by TelecomTalk in May 2023, the company is also developing Egypt's first hyper-scale data center in partnership with Benya Group. More about this can be read from the linked story above.