Mobile Connectivity Soon to Reach Remote Villages in Uttarakhand: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel

Users will soon be able to use mobile phones at the India-China International border during the upcoming Chardham Yatra season.

Highlights

  • BSNL setting up mobile towers to connect remote villages in Uttarakhand.
  • Plans for mobile connectivity at the India-China border during the Chardham Yatra.
  • Conversion of copper-wired landlines to fiber optic in Kashmir and Indore.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is setting up mobile towers, facilitating communication for the residents of Nelong and Jadung villages in Uttarakhand with their families across the state and country from the comfort of their homes. With the connectivity being established, users will soon be able to use mobile phones at the India-China International border during the upcoming Chardham Yatra season, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Uttarakhand Connectivity Boost

BSNL officials have indicated significant progress, reporting that approximately 70 percent of tower installations in Nelong have been completed, with the first phase underway in Jadung, the report said.

The report quoted Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials, stating that mobile tower signals will reach the Janaktal track. This initiative aligns with the central government's plan aimed at revitalizing Nelong and Jadung villages, which is a strategically significant initiative.

In the Dhontari area, mobile signals are slated to reach Ulana village, and within the Bhatwari development block, the most isolated villages of Jaudaun and Silla will also gain connectivity within the next two to three months.

The report quoted a DoT official as saying, "Despite being located 10 to 12 km away from the main road, these villages currently lack essential infrastructure such as roads and communication services. Efforts are underway to install towers to ensure mobile connectivity in all these villages."

Nelong and Jadung villages are situated at an altitude of 11,400 feet above sea level. These villages once served as trading centers between Tibet and India.

Fiber Optic Expansion in Kashmir and Indore

In other developments, according to local media reports, BSNL has announced plans to provide free upgrades of existing landlines to fiber in Kashmir and Indore, Madhya Pradesh. BSNL will convert all of its copper-wired Land Line (LL) connections to Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) free of cost.

According to the report, all landline customers who convert their numbers to fiber will be given a free modem (Optical Network Terminal). Around 20,000 existing subscribers will benefit from the Copper to FTTH Conversion scheme in the valley, Greater Kashmir reported.

In Kashmir, the fiber plan will start at Rs 299 in urban areas and Rs 249 in rural areas. Subscribers can enjoy speeds of up to 10 Mbps for 10GB without unlimited data download, along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network. In Indore, customers will be able to experience high-speed internet connectivity with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

