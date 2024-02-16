DoT Secretary Emphasises on Demystifying Quantum Tech for General Public

India has the potential to lead in quantum technology, affirmed Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman, DCC, Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Startups in the country and the government's efforts have put India on the right path to achieving the vision of making India a pioneer in quantum memory technology, said the secretary. But there's still a lot of mystery about what quantum tech or quantum computing is.









At his inaugural address at the 'Second International Quantum Communication Conclave' at Vigyan Bhawan, Dr Mittal emphasised the importance of demystifying quantum technology for the general public. The DoT secretary called for initiatives that will help with increasing awareness and understanding among all the stakeholders.

The secretary recalled India had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pan-IIT USA network to work together on high-technology projects.

DoT Supports Startups in Quantum Technology

During the two-day conclave, DoT reaffirmed its support for startups in the field of quantum technology. These startups can potentially drive ground-breaking innovations and propel India towards a leadership position in the global quantum landscape.

The 'Second International Quantum Communication Conclave' was organised by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) under DoT in association with C-DoT and TSDSI. The conclave aligns with PM Modi's vision of making India a global leader in quantum technologies.

Role of Standards Very Critical

Dr Mittal said that the role of standards is very important to drive technology adoption and commercialisation. The secretary acknowledged the efforts that TEC has made in setting standards for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

The conclave aimed to bring together global experts from premier academic and R&D institutions, government, startups, organisations and more to shape the future of quantum communication. There will also be demonstrations from various bodies, startups and organisations during the conclave on Quantum Key Distribution System, Quantum-safe secure IP phones, Quantum chip set, and more.