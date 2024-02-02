Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report



Bharti Airtel emerges as a top performer for Broadband User Experience across four out of five categories among the three largest brands, namely Airtel, BSNL, and Jio, serving customers across all regions in India, according to an Opensignal analysis. The analysis was conducted post the examination of data from users across India and in seven major Indian cities. Airtel offers its broadband services through its Xstream Fiber offering, BSNL with its Bharat Fiber, and Jio through its JioFiber.

Also Read: Airtel Tops Mobile Live Video Streaming Experience in India: Report









According to the India Fixed Broadband Experience report of January 2024, Opensignal examined key measures of broadband user experience: Consistent Quality, Video Experience, Download Speed, Peak Download Speed, and Upload Speed of these broadband providers. Additionally, providers that serve at least 5 percent of the user base in cities were also included.

Broadband Experience in India

Based on the key findings for the data collection period from May to October 2023, Opensignal stated in the national-level results in India, Airtel tops Broadband Video experience with a score of 69.6 on a 100-point scale, Broadband download speed with 44.1 Mbps, Broadband peak download speed with 213.6 Mbps, Broadband upload speed with 33.3 Mbps speed while on the other hand, Jio topped Broadband consistent quality, scoring 71.6 percent in the test, with Airtel scoring 68.4 percent.

According to Opensignal, Broadband Consistent Quality includes six key performance indicators: download and upload speed, latency, jitter, packet loss, and time to the first byte.

Cityscape of Connectivity

Regarding broadband user experience in seven major Indian cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, Opensignal said Jio, Airtel, Excitel, Hathway, and Alliance are prominent players in different categories and cities.

Airtel leads in Ahmedabad and Mumbai for speed, while Hathway dominates in Bengaluru and shares Chennai's top spot with ACT. Excitel stands out in Delhi and Hyderabad for both download and upload speeds while Jio tops consistent quality across all included cities, the report said.

Also Read: NETGEAR: Orbi RBK752 and RBK753 Upgrade Home Wi-Fi to Gigabit Speeds

Opensignal stated it captured user measurements across all broadband network architectures, encompassing fibre (FTTx), xDSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) via 4G and 5G, as well as satellite to present the user experience report.