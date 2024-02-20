Airtel Expands Retail Presence With New Stores in Jammu, Jodhpur, and Ludhiana



Bharti Airtel announced on Monday the launch of new retail stores in Jammu, Jodhpur, and Ludhiana. The company has opened two new stores in the city of Jammu, two in Jodhpur, and four in Ludhiana. These next-gen company-owned stores will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and showcase Airtel's technologies across its portfolio, according to Airtel. This expansion follows the recent openings of new stores in Cochin and Jabalpur, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Retail Presence in Cochin and Jabalpur









Airtel's Retail Expansion

In Jammu, these new offline retail stores are located in NH-1, Bari Brahmana (near PNB bank), and Akhnoor Main Market (near Bus stand). In Jodhpur, new stores are situated in Madhuban and Sec-17/18, and in Ludhiana, they are on Shimlapuri Road, Haibowal, Kakowal Road, and Salem Tabri Chowk, reportedly offering an unparalleled service experience to customers.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood Airtel stores will display the entire range of Airtel’s offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.

Additionally, the store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel’s portfolio including mobile, broadband, and DTH, Airtel said.

Airtel added two new stores to the existing count of 12 stores in Jammu, two to the existing count of four stores in Jodhpur, and four to the existing count of 11 stores in Ludhiana.

Also Read: Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc."

"The state of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a big focus market for us. Hence, we will be expanding with more stores in Srinagar city, Udhampur, and Leh shortly, and we will continue to invest in this market," Airtel added.

Rajasthan and Punjab continue to be big focus markets for us, and we will continue to invest in these markets, Airtel said. The company has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years and currently has 1500 stores nationally.