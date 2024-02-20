BSNL Releases Tender worth Rs 65000 Crore for BharatNet Phase 3: Report

The state-run telecom operator has rolled out the tender inviting bids. Back in 2023, BSNL and BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited) were merged to ensure that the BharatNet project could be completed efficiently.

Highlights

  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a fresh tender of Rs 65,000 crore for the implementation of BharatNet project phase 3.
  BharatNet is an ambitious program of the government that aims to offer last-mile connectivity and upgrade existing 1,64,000 gram panchayats (GPs) and connect 47,000 GPs which don't have fiber yet.
  The Indian government is spending about Rs 1.39 lakh crore on the project.

bsnl releases tender worth rs 65000 crore

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a fresh tender of Rs 65,000 crore for the implementation of BharatNet project phase 3. BharatNet is an ambitious program of the government that aims to offer last-mile connectivity and upgrade existing 1,64,000 gram panchayats (GPs) and connect 47,000 GPs which don't have fiber yet. The Indian government is spending about Rs 1.39 lakh crore on the project. This time, for phase 3 of the project, the tender is for Rs 65,000 crore.




The state-run telecom operator has rolled out the tender inviting bids. Back in 2023, BSNL and BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited) were merged to ensure that the BharatNet project could be completed efficiently. BBNL is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) that was set up by the center to implement the BharatNet project.

According to an ET report, BSNL has invited bids across 16 states and union territories (UTs), including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and more. Both a single entity as well as a group of entities can bid, but the net worth to bid needs to be Rs 50 crore to Rs 375 crore, depending on the state. Even the annual turnover for the last three financial years needs to be at least Rs 325 crore for only one package.

This new project is expected to bring in some fresh revenues for vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, HFCL, Tejas Networks and more. The invitation to bid document says that the bidder must have implemented OFC (optical fibre cable) network construction projects in the past and supplied at least 800 units of equipment, including switches, routers, and others, in the last 10 years.

The BharatNet phase-3 initiative adopts a three-tier framework. BSNL will furnish internet leased line bandwidth across 7,269 blocks. Private entities will oversee and sustain the middle-mile connectivity for a decade. The last-mile connectivity will be implemented through the Udyami model.

