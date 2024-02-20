PTC Play Now Available on Tata Play Binge

PTC Play, an all-in-one Punjabi entertainment platform is now available for customers subscribing to the Tata Play Binge. The onboarding of PTC Play on Tata Play Binge will diversify the content options for consumers and give them more value for the money they are spending. After this development, there are 29 platforms available on the Tata Play Binge platform.









PTC Play is an offering of the PTC Network, which offers entertainment on the move, including, live TV and on-demand content. PTC Play should be your go-to option if you are looking for a platform where you can get content related to Punjab and that too in Punjabi language.

Read More - Tata Play Binge Plans for 2024: Starts at Rs 299 Per Month

In a release, Tata Play said, "With this partnership, Tata Play Binge users in India will have unlimited access to Live TV Channels, Punjabi Movies, Punjabi Web Series, Award Shows, Reality Shows, latest Punjabi Songs, Punjabi Virsa, Punjabi Short Films, Kids Special Content and much more."

In addition to all of the above, users will also get 'on-the-go access' to the live telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, Sri Hemkut Sahib, and from other gurudwaras as well. Users will also get 24x7 live access to all 7 channels of PTC Network and new digital films once every week.

Read More - KLiKK, Bengali OTT Platform, Now Available on Tata Play Binge

What are the Platforms You Will Get with Tata Play Binge Today?

The latest addition to Tata Play Binge is PTC Play. Apart from this platform, here's what you will get with Tata Play Binge - Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, STAGE, Hallmark Movies Now, FanCode, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Fuse+, MX Player iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK along with Gaming.

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, "With this latest addition, we will be bringing a comprehensive experience of Punjabi entertainment to our viewers who will enjoy unlimited access to the finest Punjabi movies, shows, music, and spiritual content. Welcoming PTC Play to the expanding universe of Tata Play Binge that offers a one-stop solution for everything entertainment."