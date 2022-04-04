eSIM Might be Able to Connect With Two Carrier Networks With Android 13

eSIM is becoming a common phenomenon in India and around the world. In 2022, Google will come out with the Android 13 and is expected to reveal some information about the new operating system (OS) at the annual developers’ conference scheduled for next month. There are a lot of leaks about Android 13 already. One of those leaks comes from esper, a blog, which suggests that Android 13 powered smartphones will come with the capability of a single eSIM connecting to two carrier networks simultaneously.

eSIM Currently Can Connect With a Single Network

If you have a smartphone with eSIM support, you know that it can only connect with a single carrier’s network. If you want your device to be connected to another carrier’s network, you will have to change the eSIM.

But with Android 13, Google might change that. According to the leak, a single eSIM inside an Android 13 powered smartphone might be able to connect with networks of two telecom operators simultaneously.

Google wants users to get dual-eSIM support using a single eSIM chip. The company has developed multiple enabled profiles (MEP) for this, which allows a single eSIM element to actively connect with two carriers.

This would be a game-changer for eSIMs and their future. Apple is reportedly going to ditch physical SIM slots with the iPhone 15 (even in some models of iPhone 14) completely. The relevance of eSIM related technologies and advancements will increase with the coming age.

Android 13 is going to bring a lot of changes, not at the UI level mostly, but in the features and capabilities area. The support for MEP could also be available for other devices, including those which are running Windows, macOS, and iOS. Pixel smartphones from Google are reportedly being tested with this new technology, and we might get to see it officially in a few weeks’ time. There will be a lot more new features that users will be able to see with Android 13.