Airtel Digital TV Reduces Price of HD Set-Top Box After Tata Play

Airtel Digital TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in the country, has reduced the price of HD (High-Definition) Set-Top Boxes (STBs). Much recently, Tata Play had discounted its HD and SD STBs by Rs 200. Following Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV has done the same. But Airtel Digital TV has only reduced the price for HD STB and not the SD STB as Tata Play did. Let’s check out the fresh pricing.

Airtel Digital TV HD STB New Price

Airtel Digital TV HD STB is also now Rs 200 cheaper than its previous price. The price of the HD STB from Airtel Digital TV has fallen from Rs 1850 to Rs 1650. The price change is already reflecting on the official website of the company.

Note that the SD STB is not listed on the website anymore. Only two STBs are listed on Airtel’s website for now — HD STB and the Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is the Android-powered STB offered by Airtel. Even the Xstream Box that had received a price cut is now available at Rs 2000 instead of its older price of Rs 2500.

With the HD STB of Airtel, users can watch premium quality content on their TVs powered by Digital Dolby Sound. Further, users also get the power to record and play select shows and movies with the HD STB from Airtel.

Tata Play’s HD STB had also received a price cut of Rs 200. From Rs 1,899 earlier, the price of Tata Play’s HD STB has fallen to Rs 1,699. Airtel’s HD STB is Rs 50 more affordable than Tata Play’s HD STB.

Note that with Tata Play, you can also get the SD STB at a price of Rs 1,499 now. Earlier, the price of the Tata Play SD STB was Rs 1,699. Even the SD STB had received a price cut of Rs 200 from the company.