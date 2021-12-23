Tata Sky Binge+ STB on Offer for Free Upgrade to Existing Users

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) is one of the most popular Smart STBs in the market. While the Binge+ STV restricts users to watch content from select platforms, users can still access content from 10+ over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the highest quality through a stable internet connection. Tata Sky is offering the Binge+ STB for free to the existing users. In actuality, it’s not totally free; here are all the details.

Tata Sky Users Will Get a Free Upgrade to Binge+ STB If They Do This

Users who are going for a recharge of Rs 6,000 or more in a lump sum manner for a year will be eligible to get a free Binge+ STB upgrade offer from Tata Sky. The Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator is looking to get a monthly burn rate of at least Rs 500 from the users.

Users can get this offer from the company when they are recharging directly through the mobile app or the website of Tata Sky. According to DreamDTH, Tata Sky will also offer a free one-month subscription to Tata Sky Binge as well as Amazon Prime Video to the users. Tata Sky Binge is a bundled subscription to multiple OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, CuriosityStream, Voot Select, ZEE5, EpicON, Voot Kids, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, SunNXT, Docybay, Hungama Play, and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky recommends that users should have a stable internet connection delivering at least 4 Mbps internet speed to get a good experience out of their Binge+ STB.

The standalone cost of the Tata Sky Binge+ for new users is Rs 2,499. Existing Binge+ STB users looking to get a second Smart Box from Tata Sky can purchase it for Rs 1,999.

Much recently, Tata Sky had hiked the price of its HD and SD Set-Top Box (STB) by hundreds of rupees. The current upgrade offer started in December only, and there’s no saying when it will be discontinued.