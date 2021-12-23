Apple Leads in Global Shipment of 5G Smartphones Followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

A recent report has arrived regarding the shipment of 5G smartphones around the globe and the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be leading the market. When it comes to the shipment of 5G smartphones around the world, Apple currently leads with a total of 25% market share. Apple is ranked at the top of 5G smartphone market globally whereas the second and third place is secured by Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and South Korean tech company Samsung respectively.

Current Scenario of 5G Smartphone Market

A recent report has revealed the numbers relating to shipment of 5G smartphones and Apple iPhones have been the best selling 5G smartphones globally. It is also to be noted that Apple is leading the market even though it introduced 5G smartphones last year which Is much later than other OEMs. iPhone 12 series launched last year was the first from Apple to feature 5G handsets and within two weeks iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were topping the charts under the 5G smartphone category.

Following Apple, the second manufacturer on the list is Xiaomi which even though is in second place but has seen a downfall in its shipment of 5G smartphones in the third quarter of 2021. The credit to this dip can be given to the revival of Samsung in the European markets and Oppo expanding its business in China. These reasons led to Xiaomi facing lesser demand for its 5G handsets in China as well as countries outside. On the other hand, Samsung was able to secure the third position by leaving Oppo behind in the shipment of 5G smartphones around the globe. Samsung offers a wide range of 5G devices from premium to mid-range category which has resulted in a surge in demand for its smartphones in quarter three of 2021.

Talking about the brand that witnessed the most growth even though Oppo and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth respectively – Honor which had a growth of 194% quarter-on-quarter basis after it split from its parent company Huawei. Huawei currently faces strict restrictions from selling in the US and since Honor has separated from the former, it doesn’t face any limitations for selling in the country resulting in its huge growth.