Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro Launched Featuring MediaTek Chipsets, Dual Front Camera Setup

Chinese tech giant Vivo has just launched two smartphones under its new Vivo S12 series. The series includes Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro and features a lot of common specifications such as similar camera specs, processor capabilities and more. Both of these devices have been launched in China and as of now, it is not confirmed that whether the handsets will witness an Indian launch. Both of these devices are available in multiple colour options and offer two storage variants for each model.

Specifications for Vivo S12

Vivo S12 operates on Android 11 based OriginOS and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.01% screen-to-body ratio. In addition to this, the screen of the device has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, and 408 PPI pixel density. Under the hood, the device features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset combined with 12GB of RAM.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo S12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary lens with an f/1.8 lens camera alongside an 8MP camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the device features two cameras – a primary one with 44MP and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The device is backed by a 4200maH battery and supports 44W flash charge technology. Vivo S12 comes with onboard storage of 256GB. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Vivo S12 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a face unlock for biometric authentication feature.

Vivo S12 Pro Specs

Vivo S12 Pro has quite similar features as Vivo S12 including the same operating software. The device comes with a display featuring a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a 91.39% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the screen of the device has a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and 398 PPI pixel density. For the camera module of the device, Vivo S12 Pro has an identical rear camera setup as Vivo S12 but on the front features a 50MP camera instead of 44MP and is paired with the same 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The handset is backed by a 4300mAh battery and also supports a 44W flash charge. The device features an internal storage of 256GB. Vivo S12 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device has the same in-display fingerprint scanner and a face unlock for biometric authentication feature.

Price Details of Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro

Both Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro come with two storage variants. Vivo S12 offers an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 2,799 which is roughly around Rs 33,100 whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant comes at a price tag of CNY 2,999 which is somewhere around Rs 35,500.

Vivo S12 Pro on the other hand offers the 8GB + 256GB variant at the price tag of CNY 3,399 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 40,200. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the device comes at a price tag of CNY 3,699 which is roughly around Rs 43,700. The colour options on the devices are enlisted as Black, Blue and Gold and will be available for purchase in China from December 30.