6 Inspiring Movies and Web Series to Boost Your Week



What we watch can have a significant impact on our beliefs, ideas, and emotions. You've most likely seen a rom-com that made you laugh or a deep, emotional TV drama that made you cry. Today, we're highlighting inspirational movies and web series. At the start of the week, as life's responsibilities weigh upon our shoulders, we could all use a little additional motivation to push through difficulties and keep pursuing our ambitions.

Also Read: Enjoyed the Netflix Movie Damsel? Check Out These Similar Fantasy Flicks









Who knows, one of these six must-see motivational movies and web series might just be the spark you need to rekindle the fire within!

Jersey

This Telugu sports drama film stars Nani as Arjun, a skilled but unsuccessful cricketer who rediscovers his love for the game in his mid-30s. Driven by his son's desire for a jersey, Arjun aspires to represent the Indian Cricket Team and make a comeback despite all odds. It's a story of second chances, perseverance, and the pursuit of passion!

Where to watch: Netflix, Sony Liv, Zee5

Lakshya

Karan (Hrithik Roshan) is a slacker who relies on his family's company to get by. Karan's life revolves around hanging out with friends and spending time with his girlfriend, Romi (Preity Zinta). After enlisting in the Indian Army on the spur of the moment, Karan finds the army training too much to handle and decides to quit. This causes Romi and his family to lose respect for him. Karan then rejoins the army to establish his identity and self-worth. Going from directionless to passionate, the video depicts his trials and victories in a way that inspires anyone who watches. It is a film that does an excellent job of reminding its audience that life must have a 'lakshya', or aim, in order to have significance.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Aspirants

Inspired by the lives of UPSC hopefuls, this web series vividly depicts their journey and efforts to pass the exam. The show revolves around three friends: Abhilash, Guri, and SK. The narrative alternates between their previous battles with competitive UPSC preparation and their current lives. This film on friendship and ambition is a must-see for aspiring kids.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Watch Three More Fantasy Manga Anime Series on OTT This Weekend, Including Demon Slayer

The Theory of Everything

A moving biographical film on the life of Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist. It chronicles his time at Cambridge, during which he falls in love with Jane Wilde and receives a life-changing diagnosis of motor neuron disease at the age of 21. Despite the dismal diagnosis, Stephen, with Jane's help, overcomes the odds and makes groundbreaking discoveries in science, all while his physical abilities deteriorate. This is a wonderful and fascinating account of one of the world's best scientists and his journey. Those who dream big should watch this motivating gem; it is one of those films that will remind you of what it takes to progress from 'good' to 'great'.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Panga

"Panga" is an inspiring sports story centered on Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi world champion and middle-class Indian mother. Jaya, eager to reinvent her identity outside her familial obligations, makes the courageous decision to return to Kabaddi, overcoming age preconceptions and the difficulties of a new generation. The story reminds us that dreams may be pursued relentlessly, regardless of age!

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

TVF Pitchers

This series is ideal for those who aspire to run their own businesses. Follow the story of four buddies who left their monotonous jobs to start their own business. The show depicts the struggles they endure and the personal growth they achieve along the way, using a mix of comedy and drama. The show paints a genuine portrayal of the hardships and accomplishments of young entrepreneurs in India.

Where to watch: Zee5

Also Read: 9 New OTT Releases to Catch Up on This Weekend

Whether you're in need of a motivational boost or simply seeking captivating storytelling, these inspirational films and series are sure to leave a lasting impression. So, grab your popcorn and prepare to be inspired by the triumph of the human spirit on screen.