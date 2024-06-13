Telcos to Not Get Spectrum for 30 Years, 20 Years will be the Norm

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in its recommendations to the telecom department, said that the pricing of the spectrum for 30 years should be 1.5x of the price for the 20 years.

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom operators are not going to get the spectrum for 30 years.
  • Currently, the telcos get the spectrum from the government via an auction route for 20 years.
  • Jio contested this recommendation from TRAI, suggesting that it would negate the implementation of the relief measures announced by the cabinet. 

Follow Us

telcos to not get spectrum for 30

The Indian telecom operators are not going to get the spectrum for 30 years. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced relief measures for the telecom industry back in September 2021, and one of the measures was to increase the duration for which the telcos can bid the spectrum. Currently, the telcos get the spectrum from the government via an auction route for 20 years. However, the government was planning to increase it to 30 years.




The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in its recommendations to the telecom department, said that the pricing of the spectrum for 30 years should be 1.5x of the price for the 20 years. However, Jio contested this recommendation from TRAI, suggesting that it would negate the implementation of the relief measures announced by the cabinet.

Read More - Vodafone Idea May Convert Nokia, Ericsson Debt into Equity for the Vendors: Report

The government has not gone with the 30-year route, because it would lower the revenues for the center and it can't justify offering the airwaves at 1.5x pricing. It would have meant the same thing for the telcos if they had to pay a higher price. The telcos would rather prefer going for the 20-year license for the airwaves in such a scenario.

Further, the telcos also wouldn't want to get the airwaves for more than 20 years as the technology is evolving quite rapidly and what airwaves will be useful and what will not will keep changing fast. Thus, a 20-year period is in the best interest of everyone here.

Read More - Airtel Xstream AirFiber Now Available in 27 Cities

COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), an industry body that represents the Indian telecom operators, has asked the government to lower the reserve price of the airwaves. Citing the example of neighbouring nations and their tariffs, COAI said that the current reserve price of the airwaves is too high in India and it has had a major impact on the earnings potential of the telcos.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They have shut down 3G in 70-80% of the sites. Just 20% sites remaining. About spectrum, only band 41 is…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Faraz :

Nice advertisement ( but very misleading ) When does Airtel offer 7% interest on savings to customers you should mention…

Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account Offers up to 7% Interest…

Faraz :

True.. they have enough spectrum but most of them is not deployed/used. Vi should complete 3G shut down fast now.…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

. :

Me too getting fiber like speeds on Vi.

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

. :

After leaving airtel and joining Vi I save a lot on data topups and also enjoy congestion free network, airtel…

Vodafone Idea Needs ARPU to Reach Rs 320 for Meeting…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments