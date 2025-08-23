Pixel 10 Supports Satellite Calling on WhatsApp too

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

While iPhones and some other Android devices already feature support for satellite connectivity, Google has taken this a notch ahead. The Pixel 10 series is now confirmed to come with satellite support for WhatsApp too.

  • Google Pixel 10 series was just released for the global market.
Google Pixel 10 series was just released for the global market. There are four phones, but we are not going to talk about that here. We are only going to talk about a certain connectivity feature from Google, which is now making us super excited. The connectivity feature isn't essentially from Google, but it has been added by Google to the Pixel 10 series and with support of telecom carriers. The next wave of connectivity will be bolstered through the satellites. Where terrestrial networks can't reach, satellite networks can.




While iPhones and some other Android devices already feature support for satellite connectivity, Google has taken this a notch ahead. The Pixel 10 series is now confirmed to come with satellite support for WhatsApp too. If you use WhatsApp to make calls (voice and video), well both of these can now be made via satellite networks too.

Google shared a teaser video of the feature showing the phone connected to a satellite network and still be able to make WhatsApp calls. Note that this will only work in select regions and that too with select carriers for the time being. This will ensure that even where there's no cellular network, people can still make calls, both video and voice.

There's no confirmation whether WhatsApp will also allow users to send text messages on satellite networks. To be honest, if the calls can be made over the satellite networks, especially the video calls, then there's no reason why the texts can't be sent. For the texts part though, there's no confirmation. For the feaure to arrive India, we will have to wait for some time. But in the US, it should start pretty soon for the Pixel 10 customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

