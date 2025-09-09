UPI Payment Limit Per Day Increased: Check Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

For jewellery, transactions worth Rs 2,00,000 can be made in a single transaction, and up to a total of Rs 6,00,000 in a day. The merchant/business transactions have been increased to Rs 5,00,000 in one go.

Highlights

  • The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), owned by (RBI) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA), have increased payment limits per day for customers.
  • The customers will now be able to make payments of up to Rs 5,00,000 per transaction, and up to Rs 10,00,000 for capital market investments.
  • Further, for credit card repayments, the UPI transaction limit has been increased to Rs 5,00,000 and per day transaction limit is not set at Rs 6,00,000.

Follow Us

upi payment limit per day increased check

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), owned by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA), have increased payment limits per day for customers. The customers will now be able to make payments of up to Rs 5,00,000 per transaction, and up to Rs 10,00,000 for capital market investments. Further, for credit card repayments, the UPI transaction limit has been increased to Rs 5,00,000 and per day transaction limit is not set at Rs 6,00,000.




Read More - 5G Subscribers in India Grow to 365 Million in Q1 FY26: Ind-Ra

For jewellery, transactions worth Rs 2,00,000 can be made in a single transaction, and up to a total of Rs 6,00,000 in a day. The merchant/business transactions have been increased to Rs 5,00,000 in one go. More things have been updated, such as transaction limit for opening a new digital account. That has also been set at Rs 5,00,000.

Read More - BSNL Re 1 Offer is a Great Call

NPCI recently also partnered with PayPal which will now allow users to make cross border transactions as well as transfer money internationally. This will also allow P2P transactions in INR using UPI. These innovations and increased limits will allow users to truly adopt digital payments in India and help make the countr cashless.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sudhakar :

Use your common sense. What will you do if you want that feature later on?. I am mobile phone user…

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

shivraj :

The Ericsson Mobility Report 2021 forecasted that India would have 500 million 5G subscriptions and an average of 50 GB…

5G Subscribers in India Grow to 365 Million in Q1…

SCKPA :

I had my own router and ONU. For this, I took ?3009 (3M+3M) 140mbps. I had to pay the fiber…

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Rohit Kumar :

koi 1 rs mein bhi etna bekarkaise ho sakta hai , although i want bnsl to be the top 1…

BSNL Re 1 Offer is a Great Call

Faraz :

You won't believe this, but among 70% 2G base of BSNL, many are smartphone users getting only 2G as no…

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments