BSNL Re 1 Offer is a Great Call

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, is running a Re 1 offer to add new customers. This offer has been running since August 1, 2025. Under the offer, users can get a new SIM from the telco for Re 1, and along with it, they will get an active plan. This plan will come with 30 days of service validity, 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This is a great offer from the company, and the right call.

BSNL has upgraded its networks, and now it wants users to test out the new experience. It will allow BSNL to quickly take feedback from these customers and optimise the networks further to handle a heavier load of traffic in the future. The reason why this Re 1 offer is a great call is because if BSNL didn't run this, people would be hesitant to try out the new services.

If people don't try out the upgraded networks, they will never know what has improved. This is a strategy picked right from the playbook of Reliance Jio. With Reliance Jio, it has always been this strategy - offer something for practically no cost to the consumers, make them try out the new services, and then charge later for it when they have become long-term customers.

This is what the Re 1 plan from BSNL represents. The user can get the SIM to try it out for practically no cost. If he/she doesn't like it, then they can just let it go and not recharge again. If you also want to try out this offer, then only few days remain as BSNL will discontinue the offer from September 15, 2025. So make sure you get it before that.