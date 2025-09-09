iPhone 17 Launch Later Today: How to See and Timing

Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2 with Titanium finish, and there wasn't a refresh for the Watch Ultra. This year, however, there's been enough time lapsed for the company to introduce something new in the segment.

  • iPhone 17 series is launching later today.
  • The next Apple event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, in India.
  • The timing of the event for India is 10:30 PM IST.

iPhone 17 series is launching later today. The next Apple event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, in India. The timing of the event for India is 10:30 PM IST. This event will be a special one because for the first time, Apple is expected to come with a base iPhone which will support 120Hz refresh rate. The company is also expected to launch the AirPods Pro 3 globally. We could likely see the new Apple Watch series 11, and an Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the event.




How to Watch iPhone 17 Launch Today?

Here's the link to watch the event - iPhone 17 Launch Watch Live

Apple's new launch event will be very exciting to see as for the first time in many years, we will see a new slim iPhone. This will be iPhone 17 Air. While Apple hasn't officially teased anything about the product, they are surely going to launch it today!

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

