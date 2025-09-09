iPhone 17 Launch Later Today: How to See and Timing

iPhone 17 series is launching later today. The next Apple event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, in India. The timing of the event for India is 10:30 PM IST. This event will be a special one because for the first time, Apple is expected to come with a base iPhone which will support 120Hz refresh rate. The company is also expected to launch the AirPods Pro 3 globally. We could likely see the new Apple Watch series 11, and an Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the event.

Last year, Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2 with Titanium finish, and there wasn't a refresh for the Watch Ultra. This year, however, there's been enough time lapsed for the company to introduce something new in the segment.

How to Watch iPhone 17 Launch Today?

Here's the link to watch the event - iPhone 17 Launch Watch Live

Apple's new launch event will be very exciting to see as for the first time in many years, we will see a new slim iPhone. This will be iPhone 17 Air. While Apple hasn't officially teased anything about the product, they are surely going to launch it today!