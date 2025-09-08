BSNL has More than 5000 4G Sites on Air in Odisha

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

According to the data shared by BSNL, there are about 5318 4G sites on-air in Odisha. This also includes 1101 4G saturation sites, until September 6, 2025. The telco is calling its 4G network India's first swadeshi mobile network.

Highlights

According to the data shared by BSNL, there are about 5318 4G sites on-air in Odisha. This also includes 1101 4G saturation sites, until September 6, 2025. The telco is calling its 4G network India's first swadeshi mobile network. The telco should be super close to putting all one lakh 4G sites on air powered by indigenous technology.

BSNL is currently running an offer wherein it is giving customers a new BSNL SIM card for just Re 1. This SIM card will come with a plan with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 30 days. This is a great offer from BSNL to lure customers in and make them try its new 4G network. It is somewhat like Jio's early day offers, free SIM card and free data.

BSNL's target is not just 1 lakh 4G sites. The telecom operator will seek the cabinet nod to deploy more 4G sites across the country to improve network services and ensure that it can compete with the private telecom operators. BSNL has also switched on eSIM services in Tamil Nadu. Along with that, it is working to bring VoWi-Fi callin for everyone, which is something that will allow users to get a great indoor network experience. BSNL's upgrading fast and it seems like it is finally coming on track this time to do something good.

