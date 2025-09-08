Jio Has this 1.5GB Daily Data Plan for Rs 299

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data which is priced at just Rs 299. This Rs 299 plan is a decent offer in today's market. With the Rs 299 plan, users can have 28 days of service validity, and get access to sufficient amount of data. With 1.5GB of daily data, users can do most things including browsing the internet or stream videos online. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 299 plan from Reliance Jio.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Best Seller Non-Stop Hero Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers a total of 42GB of data, and post that, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The service validity isn't that special in terms of number of days, but it is the best that you will get from the private telcos for 28 days if you want this much amount of data bundled.

Read More - BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

This prepaid plan from Jio also comes with JioAICloud and JioTV. The Rs 299 plan from Jio used to come with 5G data, but not anymore. Now 5G data is only offered with plans that come with 2GB of daily data or more. The cheapest 5G data bundled plan from Jio comes for Rs 198. The Rs 198 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, and offers a service validity of 14 days.

If you want the 1.5GB of daily data plan from Jio for a calendar month, then you can go for the Rs 319 plan as well. That plan also offers the same benefits as the Rs 299 plan. But again, as mentioned, this plan will not come with 5G data but there's still plenty of data for people to do basic stuff.