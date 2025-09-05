BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

BSNL's Rs 485 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 72 days. This is a super affordable 2GB daily data plan in today's market.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 485 prepaid plan for users. This plan can be a great offer for someone looking for a cheap plan with long-term validity. This is a plan you would call value for money. The Rs 485 plan is available throughout India, in all telecom circles. It can be recharged through various portals such as BSNL Self-Care app or through the third-party recharge platforms. Let's take a look at what the plan is and what users will get with it.




BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 485 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 72 days. This is a super affordable 2GB daily data plan in today's market. Especially when you compare this offering from what users get from the private telecom operators, you would appreciate what BSNL is offering here.

However, BSNL's network experience is definitely inferior to what you get with the private telcos. So in that respect, you are getting what you are paying for. BSNL's been trying to improve its network services, and to some extent, it has managed to do so. But the work is not done yet, and needs to be scaled more.

