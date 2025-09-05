OnePlus and Hasselblad are Done as Company Brings DetailMax Engine

OnePlus is now looking to up its game even further in the camera segment. The company has concluded its partnership with Hasselblad, which started with the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 13 was the last phone to feature the Hasselblad partnership. Now, OnePlus is looking to integrate the OnePlus DetailMax Engine. The goal of the company is simple - deliver photos and videos which are clear, natural, and real.

"The insight guided us as we are stepping into a new era of computational imaging. Computational photography has evolved significantly. It’s no longer about creating artificial enhancements or showing you a “fake” moon that never existed," said Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus in a community post.

"Now, with greater processing power and advanced algorithms, we can capture and interpret vastly more data, delivering images with unmatched depth and realism," he added.

The new OnePlus DetailMax Engine is expected to debut with the upcoming OnePlus 15 series in China first, and then the global market. It is worth noting that OPPO, the parent company of OnePlus renewed its partnership with Hasselblad. So this new camera engine is only for the OnePlus users, not the OPPO consumers.