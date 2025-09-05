Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Let's take a look at the price and specifications of Moto Book 60 Pro.

Highlights

  • Motorola, a Lenovo owned company has launched a new laptop for the Indian market.
  • The new product is called Moto Book 60 Pro and it is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor.
  • The laptop is capable of delivering leading AI experience with seamless performance for heavy work.

moto book 60 pro launched in india

Motorola, a Lenovo owned company has launched a new laptop for the Indian market. The new product is called Moto Book 60 Pro and it is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor. The laptop is capable of delivering leading AI experience with seamless performance for heavy work. There's a best-in class 14-inch display integrated in the body, and the laptop is enginered to be suitable for both professionals as well as students. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of Moto Book 60 Pro.




Moto Book 60 Pro Price in India

Moto Book 60 Pro is available in India two memory variants:

  • Intel Core Ultra 5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage - Rs 59,990
  • Intel Core Ultra 7 with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage - Rs 75,990

The laptop will be available on Flipkart.

Moto Book 60 Pro Specifications in India

The Moto Book 60 Pro comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy. The laptop comes paired with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and offers an immersive experience to the users. It features the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 from the latest H-series processors. There's up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. The body is all-metal and the laptop is capable of delivering a leading AI experience.

It will be available in two colours - Bronze Green and Wedgewood. The Moto Book 60 Pro is equipped with 60Wh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

