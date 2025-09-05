Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Lava Bold N1 5G has launched in India just now. The phone is again an affordable offering in India. It is priced under Rs 8,000 for both theh variants. We will come to the price soon, but before that, it is worth noting tht the phone has a 5000mAh battery. It comes with a charger inside the box. It is powered by an Unisoc processor and there are also plenty of discounts available for the users. Let's take a look at the details.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India

Lava Bold N1 5G is available in two variants:

4GB+64GB = Rs 7,499

4GB+128GB = Rs 7,999

The phone will be available with an instant discount of Rs 750 on SBI Credit Card. The two variants available in India with discounts would cost Rs 6,749 and Rs 7,249 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications in India

Lava Bold N1 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The phone is powered by Unisoc T765 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone's storage can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The phone has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. There's a 10W fast-charger inside the box.