iPhone 17 Series Expected to Take Over the Market

Reported by Tanuja K

Apart from just the displays, the phones are also expected to come with more RAM than before. This is likely due to deeper AI (artificial intelligence) integration on the iPhones.

iPhone 17 series will make a lot of noise in the market. Even as the series is about to launch, without knowing the full specifications or the price, the market is very enthusiastic about looking at the new iPhones. The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with several upgrades. One of the major upgrades we are expecting this year is the presence of 120Hz refresh rate support on the base models. This is something which has been missing on the regular iPhones, only Pro models have received this so far.




Apart from just the displays, the phones are also expected to come with more RAM than before. This is likely due to deeper AI (artificial intelligence) integration on the iPhones. There will be a new family of A19 chips introduced. The regular A19 will be integrated on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. While the Pro models will get the A17 Pro chips.

All models in the series, apart from the iPhone 17 base model are expected to feature 12GB of RAM. This will smoothen the experience of the phone for the users. What's interesting this time is that Apple could increase the price of the iPhones. The launch is just a few days from here, stay tuned for more updates.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

