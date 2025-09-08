Starlink Starts Groundwork in India: Report

Earlier this year, there were announcements that Starlink has partnered with the two major telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for distributing its services across the nation.

  Starlink has started groundwork in India.
  The company is building the terrestrial infrastructure to power its networks for customers.
  Starlink is reportedly in advanced discussions with the data centers and telecom operators to build this infrastructure.

Starlink, a major satellite communications (satcom) player globally, has started groundwork in India. The company is building the terrestrial infrastructure to power its networks for customers. Starlink is reportedly in advanced discussions with the data centers and telecom operators to build this infrastructure.




Earlier this year, there were announcements that Starlink has partnered with the two major telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for distributing its services across the nation. Starlink kits will be available in the retail stores of Airtel and Jio very soon. As per expectations, Starlink will start services by the end of this year.

Read More - Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Starlink's in conversation with companies such as DECIX (an internet exchange company), Equinix, CtrlS, STT, Sify Technologies and more, all of which are data center companies. Along with this, the telcos are also included in these conversations as Starlink wants to build an extensive network ecosystem in India.

The intial capital expenditure (Capex) expected to be incurred by the company is Rs 500 crore, according to an ET report. Starlink has already secured all of the necessary licenses and permissions from the Indian government. What's left is the allotment of spectrum. The spectrum allocation is a whole topic which the government hasn't given any clarity about yet.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

