Jio Brings Affordable GPS Tracking to India with JioFind and JioFind Pro

Reliance Jio has stepped beyond its traditional turf of telecom and digital services with the launch of two new products aimed at a growing need in India affordable GPS tracking. The company has introduced JioFind and JioFind Pro, compact wireless devices designed to help users track vehicles, luggage, shipments, and even school bags, at prices starting as low as Rs 1,499.

Affordable Safety Technology

GPS trackers have existed in the Indian market for several years, but most products have either been expensive, offered limited features, or required complicated setups. Jio is now attempting to change that narrative with the launch of JioFind and JioFind Pro, positioning them as everyday safety and convenience tools rather than niche gadgets.

The pricing is aggressive. The entry-level JioFind is available at Rs 1,499 (including GST), while the more advanced JioFind Pro is priced at Rs 2,499. Both come with a free one-year subscription to Jio’s tracking service, after which the cost is set at Rs 599 annually. Compared to existing solutions in the market, this pricing places Jio’s devices among the most affordable in the category.

Features That Stand Out

The two devices differ primarily in size, battery life, and power. The JioFind is a compact tracker powered by an 1100mAh battery, offering up to four days of usage on a single charge. It is aimed at short-term, everyday tracking needs such as monitoring school bags, luggage, or small packages.

The JioFind Pro, on the other hand, is built for longer use cases. With a massive 10,000mAh battery, it can last three to four weeks on a single charge, making it ideal for vehicles, shipments, or assets that need continuous monitoring. It also includes a magnetic mount, allowing it to be securely placed on vehicles or hidden from view.

Both devices offer 4G connectivity and integrate with the JioThings app, which provides a central dashboard for tracking. Key features include:

Real-time location tracking with 15-second latency

Geofencing alerts to notify users if a device leaves or enters a set area

Overspeed alerts, particularly useful for cars and bikes

Remote ambient voice monitoring, which allows owners to listen in around the device if needed

Location history and reporting via the app

Locked to Jio, but Low on Costs

A key limitation, however, is that these devices are locked to Jio’s network. Users cannot insert SIM cards from other operators, making them exclusive to Jio customers. While this reduces flexibility, Jio appears to be offsetting it with low subscription costs and the integration of its broader ecosystem.

The first year of usage is free, and subsequent years come at Rs 599 annually significantly lower than many global GPS tracking subscriptions that can run into thousands of rupees annually.

A Growing Market for GPS in India

The launch comes at a time when GPS tracking devices are seeing growing demand in India, driven by concerns around personal safety, vehicle theft, and logistics monitoring. Parents are increasingly seeking solutions to ensure the safety of children, while fleet owners and small businesses look for affordable ways to monitor vehicles and shipments.

Jio’s entry could expand the GPS tracker market in the country, much like how the company disrupted the telecom space with cheap data packs nearly a decade ago. By combining low cost with relatively advanced features, Reliance Jio may succeed in making GPS trackers a household gadget rather than a niche accessory.

Everyday Use Cases

The company is also highlighting the versatility of the products. From ensuring that a child’s school bag is always traceable, to tracking elderly family members, or even monitoring delivery packages in real time, JioFind devices are designed to address multiple use cases. For businesses, the JioFind Pro could prove useful in monitoring delivery fleets, high-value shipments, or even equipment in remote areas.

The Road Ahead

With the JioThings platform already powering smart home and enterprise solutions, the addition of GPS trackers widens its footprint into personal safety and logistics.

The big question will be adoption. Indian consumers are price sensitive, but also cautious about privacy and reliability. If Jio can deliver on its promise of reliable performance and strong battery life, the JioFind series could carve out a sizeable presence in the segment.

For now, what is clear is that Jio has once again placed affordability at the heart of its product strategy. Just as it reshaped mobile data consumption with Jio’s 4G rollout, the company now hopes to do the same in personal and asset tracking.

JioFind and JioFind Pro are now available across online and offline platforms, priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,499 respectively, with the first year of service free.