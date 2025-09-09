Google Pixel 9 Under Rs 40000 in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Google's Pixel 9 series, on Flipkart, will be available for under Rs 40,000 in the coming sale. Flipkart has dropped a teaser poster for the price offer, saying that the new price will be Rs 3x,xx9.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 9 will be available in India for under Rs 40,000.
  • Google Pixel 9 series was launched last year.
  • Now, after the launch of the Pixel 10 series, the price of Pixel 9 has dropped.

google pixel 9 under rs 40000 india

While the Pixel 10 is new, the Pixel 9 with a lower price makes for a great value deal. This is because Pixels are known for their stock software experience and the Pixel 9 also comes with many upgrades over the Pixel 8 such as lightning quick fingerprint scanner, and a better set of cameras.




Pixel 9 New Price Under Offer

Google's Pixel 9 series, on Flipkart, will be available for under Rs 40,000 in the coming sale. Flipkart has dropped a teaser poster for the price offer, saying that the new price will be Rs 3x,xx9. It will be interesting to see what this new price offer will be.

The Pixel 9 series is powered by the Google Tensor G4 SoC and the base Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. There's LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage on the phone. The device packs a 4700mAh battery coupled with 27W fast-charging, and 15W wireless charging. There's a 50MP main camera sensor at the rear and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There are six years of updates left for the device, so you can definitely use it for long-term.

If you love the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices, this would be a great deal for you. However, if not, then you should probably wait and check out other phones and deals. There are much better and more powerful phones at this price range from players like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and more. The deal for Google Pixel goes live with the BBD (Big Billion Days) sale which starts from September 23, 2025.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

