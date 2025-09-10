iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Launched in India: Price

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 17 series in India. The iPhone 17 series has three phones technically - iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17. Then there's a new category of iPhone - iPhone Air. We will talk about that in detail here. There are many notable upgrades this year on the iPhones. Let's start with the prices first, and then jump on what you will get with the new iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone Air Price in India

- iPhone 17 Pro:

- 256GB = Rs 1,34,900

- 512GB = Rs 1,54,900

- 1TB = Rs 1,74,900

- iPhone 17 Pro Max:

- 256GB = Rs 1,49,900

- 512GB = Rs 1,69,900

- 1TB = Rs 1,89,900

- 2TB = Rs 2,29,900

iPhone 17 Price in India:

- 256GB = Rs 82,900

- 512GB = Rs 1,02,900

iPhone Air Price in India:

- 256GB = Rs 1,19,900

- 512GB = Rs 1,39,900

- 1TB = Rs 1,59,900

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max start on September 12, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. All of these iPhones will be available from September 19.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications/Features

All the iPhones come with a Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, AoD, and Dynamic Island. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display while the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone Air has a 6.5-inch screen with a Titanium body. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 come with an Aluminium body.

The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air come with A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 come with the A19 chip. All the new iPhones come with an 18MP Center Stage front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come with a triple-camera setup at the rear - wherein all three iPhones come with a 48MP Fusion camera sensors. There's up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom available this time.

iPhone 17 Air has a single 48MP Fusion camera system with 2x telephoto support. The regular iPhone 17 comes with dual 48MP Fusion camera system. There's 2x telephoto support. There's support for Apple Intelligence too.