5G Monetisation: Nokia, Airtel Partner to Open 5G Network Capabilities to Developers via APIs

The collaboration enables third-party developers to access Airtel’s pan-India network, fostering innovation across AI, 5G, and edge computing solutions.

Highlights

  • Airtel’s network APIs will be available on a subscription basis via Nokia’s platform.
  • Developers can build AI, 5G, edge computing, and other advanced solutions using Airtel’s network.
  • Network APIs are reshaping telecom, unlocking innovation and new revenue opportunities.

Nokia, Airtel Partner to Open 5G Network Capabilities to Developers and Enterprises via APIs
Finland-based network equipment vendor Nokia announced a collaboration with India-based Bharti Airtel to make the operator's network capabilities available to third-party developers through Nokia's Network as Code platform with a developer portal. "This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets, creating new monetization opportunities and innovative use cases that will span multiple industry verticals," Nokia said in a release titled 'Nokia Partners with Bharti Airtel to Unlock 5G Capabilities for Developers and Enterprises via Network APIs' on December 4, 2025.

Also Read: 5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the World: Airtel MD




Airtel’s Network APIs to Empower Developers

Following successful trials, Airtel’s network APIs will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators, and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform. According to Nokia, this will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network’s capabilities such as AI, 5G, edge computing, and more.

Network APIs

Network APIs, which allow operators to virtualize parts of their networks and provide tailored data and features to developers, are changing the game, says Nokia. This technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of network capabilities while unlocking significant new revenue opportunities.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Acquire Membership Stake in Ericsson’s US-Based API Joint Venture

“At Airtel, we are always working toward bringing the ecosystem together to collaborate for future-ready innovations. In line with this commitment, we are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services,” said Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business.

“Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community,” said Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services, India, Nokia.

Also Read: Global Telecom Operators Launch New Network API Venture

Nokia's Network as Code platform

Nokia's Network as Code platform bridges the gap between developers and networks, enabling application innovation while accelerating digital transformation. The platform provides developers with standardized access to network functions, without having to navigate any of the underlying network technologies. It connects multiple API ecosystems and offers operators the broadest range of network exposure options, paired with multi-tier API security and simplified access to network functionalities, the vendor said.

According to Nokia, the global ecosystem of its Network as Code platform has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, AI and data center customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators, and vertical independent software vendors.

