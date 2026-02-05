5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 2,800 New 5G BTS in January 2026

India added 2,875 new 5G base stations (BTS) in January 2026, according to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This brought the total number of 5G BTS sites nationwide to 521,729 by the end of January 2026. The total deployed 5G BTS count stood at 518,854 at the end of December 2025, up from 514,742 in November 2025, 508,732 in October 2025, and 504,588 in September 2025.
Circle-wise 5G BTS Insights
Uttar Pradesh continued to lead the country with 60,379 5G BTS, recording a strong monthly addition of 211 sites in January 2026. Maharashtra followed closely with 54,764 BTS, registering the highest monthly increase of 503 sites during the month.
Among other major states, Tamil Nadu (37,821 BTS), Gujarat (35,765), and Karnataka (34,515) sustained steady expansion, with Karnataka adding 123 new BTS. Kerala also demonstrated notable growth, adding 121 BTS to reach a total of 21,934, reflecting continued network densification.
In contrast, Mizoram and Sikkim recorded no change in their 5G BTS counts, while Ladakh and Uttarakhand experienced a marginal net decline during the month.
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 December 2025
|31 January 2026
|5G BTS Additions in January 2026
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|138
|141
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20670
|20831
|161
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|704
|710
|6
|4
|Assam
|10068
|10110
|42
|5
|Bihar
|27535
|27748
|213
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|809
|816
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7221
|7282
|61
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|438
|445
|7
|9
|Delhi
|13558
|13585
|27
|10
|Goa
|1077
|1086
|9
|10
|Gujarat
|35413
|35765
|352
|12
|Haryana
|18851
|18923
|72
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4582
|4617
|35
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7805
|7826
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|10519
|10584
|65
|16
|Karnataka
|34392
|34515
|123
|17
|Kerala
|21813
|21934
|121
|18
|Laddakh
|302
|300
|-2
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|8
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22182
|22307
|125
|20
|Maharashtra
|54261
|54764
|503
|21
|Manipur
|1349
|1356
|7
|22
|Meghalaya
|892
|895
|3
|23
|Mizoram
|508
|508
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|820
|821
|1
|25
|Odisha
|14361
|14435
|74
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|648
|653
|5
|27
|Punjab
|17838
|17872
|34
|28
|Rajasthan
|31034
|31228
|194
|29
|Sikkim
|355
|355
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|37735
|37821
|86
|31
|Telangana
|19563
|19674
|111
|32
|Tripura
|1397
|1401
|4
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|60168
|60379
|211
|34
|Uttarakhand
|6053
|6039
|-14
|35
|West Bengal
|33791
|33941
|150
|Grand Total
|518854
|521729
|2875
5G Update by Indus Towers
According to Indus Towers, the total number of installed 5G BTSs in the country stood at close to 520,000 at the end of the quarter. As of December 31, 2025, Indus owned and operated 259,622 macro towers with 421,822 macro co-locations across 22 telecommunications circles in India, while lean co-locations stood at 13,989.
During the earnings call, the Indus CEO noted that although the pace of incremental 5G rollouts has moderated, the focus has shifted toward densification.
Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said: “Our performance this quarter remained robust, supported by an increase in colocations and sustained improvements in profitability. We continued to advance the integration of digital technologies, automation, and AI-driven capabilities throughout our operations, resulting in improved asset visibility, enhanced operational control, and greater execution speed.”
Towers Update by Airtel
“In the current quarter, 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations were deployed. Over the last nine months, we added 5,457 towers and deployed around 30,000 kilometres of fibre to strengthen our digital infrastructure,” Bharti Airtel said in its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, announced on Thursday, February 5, 2026.
