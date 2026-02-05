5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 2,800 New 5G BTS in January 2026

Maharashtra leads monthly additions as 5G rollout shifts from expansion to network densification.

Highlights

  • India added 2,875 new 5G BTS in January 2026, taking the total to 521,729 sites.
  • Maharashtra recorded the highest monthly addition with 503 new 5G base stations.
  • Airtel added over 16,000 mobile broadband BTS during the December 2025 quarter.

India added 2,875 new 5G base stations (BTS) in January 2026, according to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This brought the total number of 5G BTS sites nationwide to 521,729 by the end of January 2026. The total deployed 5G BTS count stood at 518,854 at the end of December 2025, up from 514,742 in November 2025, 508,732 in October 2025, and 504,588 in September 2025.

Circle-wise 5G BTS Insights

Uttar Pradesh continued to lead the country with 60,379 5G BTS, recording a strong monthly addition of 211 sites in January 2026. Maharashtra followed closely with 54,764 BTS, registering the highest monthly increase of 503 sites during the month.




Among other major states, Tamil Nadu (37,821 BTS), Gujarat (35,765), and Karnataka (34,515) sustained steady expansion, with Karnataka adding 123 new BTS. Kerala also demonstrated notable growth, adding 121 BTS to reach a total of 21,934, reflecting continued network densification.

In contrast, Mizoram and Sikkim recorded no change in their 5G BTS counts, while Ladakh and Uttarakhand experienced a marginal net decline during the month.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 December 202531 January 20265G BTS Additions in January 2026
1Andaman & Nicobar1381413
2Andhra Pradesh2067020831161
3Arunachal Pradesh7047106
4Assam100681011042
5Bihar2753527748213
6Chandigarh (UT)8098167
7Chhattisgarh7221728261
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4384457
9Delhi135581358527
10Goa107710869
10Gujarat3541335765352
12Haryana188511892372
13Himachal Pradesh4582461735
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7805782621
15Jharkhand105191058465
16Karnataka3439234515123
17Kerala2181321934121
18Laddakh302300-2
Lakshadweep (UT)484
19Madhya Pradesh2218222307125
20Maharashtra5426154764503
21Manipur134913567
22Meghalaya8928953
23Mizoram5085080
24Nagaland8208211
25Odisha143611443574
26Puducherry (UT)6486535
27Punjab178381787234
28Rajasthan3103431228194
29Sikkim3553550
30Tamil Nadu377353782186
31Telangana1956319674111
32Tripura139714014
33Uttar Pradesh6016860379211
34Uttarakhand60536039-14
35West Bengal3379133941150
Grand Total5188545217292875

5G Update by Indus Towers

According to Indus Towers, the total number of installed 5G BTSs in the country stood at close to 520,000 at the end of the quarter. As of December 31, 2025, Indus owned and operated 259,622 macro towers with 421,822 macro co-locations across 22 telecommunications circles in India, while lean co-locations stood at 13,989.

During the earnings call, the Indus CEO noted that although the pace of incremental 5G rollouts has moderated, the focus has shifted toward densification.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said: “Our performance this quarter remained robust, supported by an increase in colocations and sustained improvements in profitability. We continued to advance the integration of digital technologies, automation, and AI-driven capabilities throughout our operations, resulting in improved asset visibility, enhanced operational control, and greater execution speed.”

Towers Update by Airtel

“In the current quarter, 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations were deployed. Over the last nine months, we added 5,457 towers and deployed around 30,000 kilometres of fibre to strengthen our digital infrastructure,” Bharti Airtel said in its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, announced on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

