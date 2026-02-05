5G Network Expansion: India Adds Over 2,800 New 5G BTS in January 2026



India added 2,875 new 5G base stations (BTS) in January 2026, according to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This brought the total number of 5G BTS sites nationwide to 521,729 by the end of January 2026. The total deployed 5G BTS count stood at 518,854 at the end of December 2025, up from 514,742 in November 2025, 508,732 in October 2025, and 504,588 in September 2025.

Circle-wise 5G BTS Insights

Uttar Pradesh continued to lead the country with 60,379 5G BTS, recording a strong monthly addition of 211 sites in January 2026. Maharashtra followed closely with 54,764 BTS, registering the highest monthly increase of 503 sites during the month.









Among other major states, Tamil Nadu (37,821 BTS), Gujarat (35,765), and Karnataka (34,515) sustained steady expansion, with Karnataka adding 123 new BTS. Kerala also demonstrated notable growth, adding 121 BTS to reach a total of 21,934, reflecting continued network densification.

In contrast, Mizoram and Sikkim recorded no change in their 5G BTS counts, while Ladakh and Uttarakhand experienced a marginal net decline during the month.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 December 2025 31 January 2026 5G BTS Additions in January 2026 1 Andaman & Nicobar 138 141 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 20670 20831 161 3 Arunachal Pradesh 704 710 6 4 Assam 10068 10110 42 5 Bihar 27535 27748 213 6 Chandigarh (UT) 809 816 7 7 Chhattisgarh 7221 7282 61 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 438 445 7 9 Delhi 13558 13585 27 10 Goa 1077 1086 9 10 Gujarat 35413 35765 352 12 Haryana 18851 18923 72 13 Himachal Pradesh 4582 4617 35 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7805 7826 21 15 Jharkhand 10519 10584 65 16 Karnataka 34392 34515 123 17 Kerala 21813 21934 121 18 Laddakh 302 300 -2 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 8 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 22182 22307 125 20 Maharashtra 54261 54764 503 21 Manipur 1349 1356 7 22 Meghalaya 892 895 3 23 Mizoram 508 508 0 24 Nagaland 820 821 1 25 Odisha 14361 14435 74 26 Puducherry (UT) 648 653 5 27 Punjab 17838 17872 34 28 Rajasthan 31034 31228 194 29 Sikkim 355 355 0 30 Tamil Nadu 37735 37821 86 31 Telangana 19563 19674 111 32 Tripura 1397 1401 4 33 Uttar Pradesh 60168 60379 211 34 Uttarakhand 6053 6039 -14 35 West Bengal 33791 33941 150 Grand Total 518854 521729 2875

5G Update by Indus Towers

According to Indus Towers, the total number of installed 5G BTSs in the country stood at close to 520,000 at the end of the quarter. As of December 31, 2025, Indus owned and operated 259,622 macro towers with 421,822 macro co-locations across 22 telecommunications circles in India, while lean co-locations stood at 13,989.

During the earnings call, the Indus CEO noted that although the pace of incremental 5G rollouts has moderated, the focus has shifted toward densification.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said: “Our performance this quarter remained robust, supported by an increase in colocations and sustained improvements in profitability. We continued to advance the integration of digital technologies, automation, and AI-driven capabilities throughout our operations, resulting in improved asset visibility, enhanced operational control, and greater execution speed.”

Towers Update by Airtel

“In the current quarter, 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations were deployed. Over the last nine months, we added 5,457 towers and deployed around 30,000 kilometres of fibre to strengthen our digital infrastructure,” Bharti Airtel said in its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, announced on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Also in India 5G BTS Series:

Dec 2025: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in December 2025

Nov 2025: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in November 2025

Oct 2025: India Adds Over 4,100 New 5G BTS in October 2025