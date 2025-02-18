Shift Bioscience Establishes North American Facilities to Advance AI-Powered Rejuvenation Research



Shift Bioscience, a biotech company leveraging AI-powered virtual cells to combat age-related diseases, announced on Tuesday, February 18, the establishment of a new North American team and facilities. This expansion aims to advance the development of the Company's platform for discovering rejuvenation gene targets by tapping into Toronto's AI ecosystem.

Leveraging Toronto's AI Ecosystem

"By expanding into this AI hub, the company gains access to top machine learning talent, enabling it to further strengthen its IP portfolio and develop new capabilities for its virtual cell platform," the official release said.

The biotech company noted that North America is a global hotspot for AI and Machine learning scientists, with a projected 32.92 percent market share in 2024. The move follows the company's USD 16 million seed funding round in October 2024, aligning with its AI-focused growth strategy.

Leadership to Drive Growth

Leading the initiative is Lucas Camillo, Head of Machine Learning, who will relocate to Toronto, Canada to oversee the platform's development. AI and computational biology expert, Bo Wang, has been appointed as Senior Advisor to guide the company's technology advancements. Together, they will lead the team at this global AI hub to accelerate the growth of the IP portfolio and progress toward key technical milestones, the company noted.

Age-Related Disease Treatment

"North America boasts some of the world's most successful AI companies, and the importance of being able to access the region's extensive talent pool cannot be understated," commented Lucas Camillo, Head of Machine Learning, Shift Bioscience. He continued: "I look forward to working closely with Bo to build out a world-class team of machine learning scientists, and to continue development of our virtual cell platform as an invaluable tool to unlock new gene targets that could potentially treat even the most debilitating of age-related diseases."

Professor Bo Wang, Senior Advisor, Shift Bioscience, added: "Embracing the transformative power of AI is crucial to developing innovative treatments that can transform patient care. Shift Bioscience's virtual cell technology is doing just that, unlocking new gene targets that have the potential to address the growing burden of age-related diseases."