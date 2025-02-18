Perplexity Launches Deep Research for AI-Powered Expert Analysis

We built Deep Research to empower everyone to conduct expert-level analysis across a range of complex subject matters, Perplexity said

Highlights

  • Perplexity’s Deep Research automates expert-level analysis in just minutes.
  • The AI tool performs dozens of searches, analyzes hundreds of sources, and compiles structured reports.
  • Available for free with query limits; unlimited access for Pro subscribers.

AI search company Perplexity has launched Deep Research, a new feature designed to automate expert-level research and analysis. The tool rapidly conducts in-depth research by performing dozens of searches, reading hundreds of sources, and synthesizing findings into comprehensive reports—all within minutes. "When you ask a Deep Research question, Perplexity performs dozens of searches, reads hundreds of sources, and reasons through the material to autonomously deliver a comprehensive report," Perplexity said in a blog post on February 14.

How Deep Research Works

According to the company, Deep Research functions like a human researcher, iteratively refining its understanding of a topic. It systematically searches for relevant information, processes complex materials, and compiles clear, structured reports. Users can export findings as PDFs or Perplexity Pages for easy sharing.

"Deep Research takes question-answering to the next level by spending 2-4 minutes doing the work it would take a human expert many hours to perform," the company said.

Use Cases and Performance

"We built Deep Research to empower everyone to conduct expert-level analysis across a range of complex subject matters," Perplexity said, adding that Deep Research is designed for tasks in finance, marketing, technology, health, current affairs, and travel planning.

It achieves a 21.1 percent accuracy on Humanity's Last Exam, outperforming AI models like Gemini Thinking, o3-mini, o1, DeepSeek-R1, and many other leading models, and scores 93.9 percent on the SimpleQA benchmark. Most reports are generated in under three minutes, the company said, adding that it is working to make them even faster in the future.

Availability

Deep Research is free for all users, with daily query limits for non-subscribers. Pro subscribers get unlimited Deep Research queries. The feature is currently available on web, with rollouts planned for iOS, Android, and Mac.

To try Deep Research, visit perplexity.ai and select it from the mode menu selector in the search box before submitting the query.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

