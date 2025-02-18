Bharti Airtel Promoter-Group Entity Sells 0.84 Percent Stake for Rs 8485 Crore



Bharti Airtel's (Airtel) promoter-group entity, Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), has sold approximately 0.84 percent of its stake (around 5.11 crore shares) in the telecom company through a market transaction, raising Rs 8,485.11 crore.

Bharti Telecom Acquires Shares from ICIL

Bharti Telecom Limited (Bharti Telecom), the primary promoter of Airtel, acquired 1.20 crore shares—about 24 percent of ICIL's divested stake—ensuring allocation to key global and domestic long-term investors. This follows Bharti Telecom's recent purchase of a 1.2 percent stake (around 7.31 crore shares) from ICIL in November 2024.

"Bharti Telecom Limited (Bharti Telecom), the promoter of Airtel, anchored the trade by acquiring around 1.20 Crore shares (around 24 percent of ICIL’s sale of today), helping the overall book to be allocated only to key marquee long only names, both global and domestic," Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing on February 18, 2025.

Move to Consolidate Ownership in Airtel

With this transaction, Bharti Telecom now holds a 40.47 percent stake in Airtel, reinforcing its position as the principal promoter entity. The move aligns with its strategy to consolidate ownership while ensuring stable governance and long-term growth for Airtel.

"With this, Bharti Telecom now holds around 40.47 percent of Airtel, reinforcing its previously stated intent of strengthening its position as the principal vehicle to hold controlling stake in Airtel, remaining focused on gradually increasing its stake..." the filing added.

Airtel continues to strengthen its market position with investments in 5G, digital services, and enterprise solutions.