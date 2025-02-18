Stc Group and SambaNova Launch Sovereign AI Cloud Platform in Saudi Arabia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The platform features stc Enterprise GPT and the fastest inference speeds for Llama 405B, the companies said.

Highlights

  • Stc Enterprise GPT is a key feature, enhancing generative AI capabilities.
  • The open-source model allows Saudi users to modify and improve software for specific needs.
  • Partnership emphasizes secure, scalable AI solutions for enterprises.

Follow Us

Stc Group and SambaNova Launch Sovereign AI Cloud Platform in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's stc Group has partnered with AI solutions company SambaNova to introduce an inferencing-as-a-Service cloud platform to provide Saudi enterprises with sovereign AI capabilities. Through its AI arm, stc.AI, stc Group launched a Large Language Model (LLM) sovereign cloud platform, which will run what the company calls the world’s largest open-source frontier model. "Powered by the fastest inference speeds for Llama 405B, one of the most powerful AI large language models in the world, the stc Group sovereign cloud platform will drive innovation across sectors," the companies announced on Monday, February 17.

Also Read: Airtel Working on India’s First AI-Enabled Sovereign Cloud Solution




Key Features of the stc Sovereign Cloud Platform

Key features of the platform include stc Enterprise GPT, a state-of-the-art generative AI solution. The generative component will power AI to create new content, using the fastest inference speeds - for Llama 405B. "The platform will ensure seamless integration and scalability for enterprises," the companies said.

According to Stc Group, the open-source model will allow users within Saudi Arabia to use, modify, and improve the software according to their specific needs, contributing to stc Group's own Enterprise GPT.

Sovereign AI Ecosystem

Saud Alsheraihi, Vice President of Digital Solutions at stc Group said: "By offering a secure and scalable inferencing-as-a-Service platform, we are enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining complete control."

"SambaNova is pleased to partner with stc to introduce KSA’s premier sovereign inferencing-as-a-service cloud, running the world’s largest open-source frontier models at one-tenth the power compared to other solutions," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems.

"The collaboration will empower sovereign AI entities to fine-tune models using private data while leveraging SambaNova's advanced technology," the joint statement said.

Also Read: Stc Group Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Transformation in Saudi Arabia

Inference speed

Inference speed refers to the time it takes for an AI model to process an input and generate an output after it has been trained. It is a crucial factor for determining how quickly the model can generate new content based on a given prompt.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Mohi :

Jio is doing another scam. They take 1000 upfront for relocation and they don't serve. Gone 1000. As you can't…

Jio AirFiber's Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average…

Chorkesh Ambani :

They take ?50 for booking JioFiber. Then they say its not available in your location. And then never ever refund…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

TheAndroidFreak :

Upgrade the router to Wifi 6 router.

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol okay.

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Shivraj :

The only problem I’m facing these days is my tplink c6 router can’t penetrate two extra walls and loses 5ghz…

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments