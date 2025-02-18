Accenture and Google Cloud Expand AI and Cloud Collaboration in Saudi Arabia



Accenture is collaborating with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to address local data, operational and software sovereignty needs. "This initiative aims to help organizations create new business opportunities and improve customer experiences by establishing a modern digital core and scaling generative AI agents to enhance operational efficiency and enterprise intelligence," the companies said in a recent statement.

Expanding the Generative AI Center of Excellence

Building on their global alliance, the companies will extend their Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to Saudi Arabia, offering industry-specific AI solutions. The expansion will help businesses create new opportunities by integrating Google Cloud's technologies with Accenture's expertise in enterprise AI solutions.

AI’s Impact on Saudi Arabia’s GDP Growth

According to a recent report by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and Accenture, generative AI could boost Saudi Arabia's GDP by 4 percent. To seize this potential, both companies will work closely with clients to identify AI-driven use cases and rapidly scale them for real-world impact.

One example is the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), which has leveraged generative AI to develop a secure, scalable AI environment built on cloud technology. This initiative has enabled its developers and researchers to experiment with the latest AI tools and technologies, extending the value of AI and sovereign cloud through tangible outcomes.

"The collaboration will help enable organizations to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining data security and compliance through Google's Dammam cloud region," the official release said.

Developing Local Talent and Upskilling Programs

Additionally, Accenture and Google Cloud said they are committed to developing local talent through training programs, hackathons, and hands-on labs. Accenture’s LearnVantage platform will offer tailored upskilling programs, certifications, and technology academies to equip professionals with the necessary AI and cloud expertise.

"We're expanding our joint Accenture and Google Cloud Generative AI CoE to bring new capabilities to the region and transform how Saudi organizations can reinvent products, services and experiences," said Majid Altuwaijri, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chair and country managing director at Accenture. "Our partnership with Google Cloud aims to help clients in Saudi Arabia accelerate business outcomes in new ways. We are unique because our strategy brings together key stakeholders to pioneer digital sovereignty and to develop systems that are not only secure and compliant but also resilient and future ready."

"Organizations need the combination of leading technology and services expertise to successfully deploy generative AI," said Bader Almadi, country manager of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Google Cloud. "With Google Cloud's advanced capabilities and Accenture's industry expertise, customers will have access to the resources needed to plan, deploy and optimize generative AI projects."