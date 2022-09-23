Tata Play Binge Subscription Offers 17 OTT Apps Now: Complete Details

Tata Play Binge, a bundled OTT (over-the-top) service from the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) player in the Indian market, now offers access to 17 different OTT platforms to consumers. Starting at just Rs 59 per month, users can get access to some of the most popular OTT content platforms in the market. Tata Play has added MX Player to the Binge subscription. MX Player is a popular platform in India and will give access to additional 5000+ movies and 800+ TV shows in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others. For the unaware, MX Player has over 300 million subscribers, and this partnership will enable ad-free SVoD content to be offered through the Tata Play Binge.

There are many MX Originals, Hollywood Movies, Bollywood movies, Korean dramas, and more that users will be able to enjoy with access to MX Player. To get a Tata Play Binge subscription, users must have a Tata Play Binge+ STB or Tata Play edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick in the first place and also an active DTH pack to be able to view the content on the TV.

Tata Play Binge 17 OTT Platforms

Here are the 17 OTT platforms that users will be able to access with the Tata Play Binge subscription - Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, MX Player, hoichoi, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay.

Note that there are different subscription tiers which Tata Play Binge comes with. There are several plans starting at just Rs 59 and ranging up to Rs 299 per month. Tata Play Binge is one of the best OTT bundled subscriptions in India right now and also paves way for the future of Tata Play in the home entertainment industry as the company is looking out for the future in the right manner by integrating OTT into its core services.