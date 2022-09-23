Apple iOS 16.0.2 Update Fixes iPhone 14 Pro Max Bugs and Camera Issues

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the update fixes a fault that results in camera vibration and fuzzy photographs while shooting with some third-party apps.

Highlights

  • The update is approximately 270MB large.
  • In older iPhone models, it resolves display problems.
  • The update addresses the VoiceOver issue as well.

Follow Us

Apple

An update for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will correct the faults that grabbed attention earlier this week. The iOS 16.0.2 update, which Apple swiftly released, addresses not just two widely discussed faults but also problems with touch input becoming unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced. When opened in third-party camera apps, some early iPhone 14 Pro series owners complained that the back camera configuration on their new handsets would shake and emit noises aggressively.

On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it claims that the update fixes a fault that results in camera vibration and grainy photographs while shooting with some third-party apps. Users of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models reported the initial fault on Reddit, claiming that when using third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram, the rear camera system on their devices shakes violently and creates noises. The iPhone 14 Pro versions appear to function without any glitches in the built-in camera app.

The second flaw was in a brand-new function that repeatedly prompted users to grant authorisation to paste the content into an app, which most users found annoying. The purpose of the security feature is to alert the user that the material they are trying to paste might include sensitive data. Every time they attempted to paste text from another app, the permission window would appear.

For iPhone 8 and later, iOS 16.0.2 is now available. The approximately 270MB-sized update also addresses issues with VoiceOver becoming inaccessible after restarting and touch input becoming unresponsive on some iPhone models after a service. The display may occasionally look entirely black during device setup. The update also includes "critical security enhancements" in addition to these bug patches.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Features and Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone was introduced on September 7, 2022. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (PPI). Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic processor is the brains behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both proprietary fast charging and wireless charging are supported on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments