Apple iOS 16.0.2 Update Fixes iPhone 14 Pro Max Bugs and Camera Issues

An update for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will correct the faults that grabbed attention earlier this week. The iOS 16.0.2 update, which Apple swiftly released, addresses not just two widely discussed faults but also problems with touch input becoming unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced. When opened in third-party camera apps, some early iPhone 14 Pro series owners complained that the back camera configuration on their new handsets would shake and emit noises aggressively.

The second flaw was in a brand-new function that repeatedly prompted users to grant authorisation to paste the content into an app, which most users found annoying. The purpose of the security feature is to alert the user that the material they are trying to paste might include sensitive data. Every time they attempted to paste text from another app, the permission window would appear.

For iPhone 8 and later, iOS 16.0.2 is now available. The approximately 270MB-sized update also addresses issues with VoiceOver becoming inaccessible after restarting and touch input becoming unresponsive on some iPhone models after a service. The display may occasionally look entirely black during device setup. The update also includes "critical security enhancements" in addition to these bug patches.

