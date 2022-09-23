iPhone 14 Production Reduced by Apple Owing to Lower Demand

The Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are the company's most current iterations of smartphones. This time, the business has substituted the Plus mode for the Mini model. The Cupertino-based technology behemoth is now reducing the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 since the newest model isn't selling well.

Foxconn has been told to shut down at least five manufacturing lines that were producing the iPhone 14 in Zhengzhou, China, according to a report from ITHome that cites supply chain workers as a source. The size of production for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus models are still unknown.

Given that the Apple iPhone 14 has the same display as the iPhone 13 model, this is not surprising. Additionally, rather than the most recent processor, it uses one from the iPhone 13 Pro. Customers would not want to pay more money on the new model because they are effectively getting a phone that is similar to the one they purchased last year. However, according to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is increasing the production of the popular iPhone 14 Pro. In order to meet demand, he continues, the company is shifting production resources from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 smartphone was introduced on September 7, 2022. The phone has a 6.06-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 1170x2532 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic CPU powers the iPhone 14. Both proprietary fast charging and wireless charging are supported by the iPhone 14. The iOS 16-based iPhone 14 comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. The iPhone 14 is 172.00 grams in weight and has dimensions of 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80mm. It was introduced in the colours Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.