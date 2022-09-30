Vodafone Idea has Announced Mobile Cloud Gaming Service: Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has partnered with CareGame and announced the country's first-ever Mobile Cloud Gaming service. CareGame is a Paris-based gaming technology company which will offer cloud gaming experience to its users at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2022 on the network of Vodafone Idea. This will be the first opportunity for the Indians to experience what cloud gaming service is actually like. Be it on Android or iOS devices, users will be able to experience and enjoy high-quality mobile gaming across popular genres without downloading them.

Cloud gaming is a use case of 5G that consumers would be really excited about. Telcos can potentially bundle cloud gaming services with the 5G prepaid plans for the users. According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group, India currently has 300 million mobile gamers. Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to be a $5+ billion market by 2025.

Vodafone Idea is potentially looking at cloud gaming to be a revenue generator. But it might not be enough for the consumers to be attracted to 5G. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch 5G in India at IMC 2022 on October 1, 2022.