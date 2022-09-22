OnePlus Rolling out Android 13 Based OxygenOS 13 in India

The stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro has been made available by OnePlus. It is based on Android version 13. According to the firm, owners of the OnePlus 10 Pro who took part in the OxygenOS 13 beta programme will be the first to receive the update. The upgrade will then be gradually made available to more users. With firmware versions NE2211 11.C.19 for India, NE2215 11.C.19 for the US, and NE2213 11.C.19 for Europe, the stable OxygenOS 13 is now being released.

What's new about OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has announced the release of the stable OxygenOS 13 upgrade for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the US, and Europe in an official community post. The upgrade will initially be made accessible to consumers who signed up for the beta programme and then progressively to the remaining OnePlus 10 Pro users, claims the company. The Aquamorphic Design theme's colours and animations are now included in the most recent OxygenOS 13 for Android 13. It also adds a new world clock widget to the OnePlus 10 Pro's home screen. Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 is also included.

The stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is based on Android 13, is said by OnePlus to optimise the typefaces for easier reading. The update adds media playback controls in Quick Settings, a Meeting Assistant, and big folder icons for the Home Screen. Users can open a floating window inside of programmes using a new sidebar toolkit. According to OnePlus, the latest update also improves earphone compatibility for a more seamless experience.

The OxygenOS 13 stable upgrade adds new personalisation capabilities as well. The most recent OnePlus 10 Pro update makes Bitmoji animation-optimised for always-on displays (AoD). Additionally, insight and canvas AoD are optimised. With the OxygenOS 13 update, screenshots taken during chats now automatically pixelate. According to the company, it optimises the Private Safe encryption feature and allows for routine clipboard data wiping for privacy.

Finally, to enhance the performance of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the new OxygenOS 13 stable upgrade includes HyperBoost GPA 4.0 and a Dynamic Computing Engine. According to the company, it also enhances the awareness of the spatial sound field, which enhances the Dolby Sound impact. Users of the OnePlus 10 Pro are advised by OnePlus to make sure their smartphone has at least 5GB of free storage space and a battery capacity of at least 30%. Recall that on August 3, at its launch event in New York City, OnePlus revealed OxygenOS 13.