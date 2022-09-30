Amazon Prime Video New Punjabi film ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

It is true that smaller regional language film businesses, including those in Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi, which cannot boast of the big budgets of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, have suffered for the previous two years, with the pandemic has caused losses of close to Rs 600 crore. Larger Hindi blockbusters have long posed a serious threat to regional movies.

Highlights

  • Larger Hindi blockbusters have long posed a serious threat to regional movies.
  • In contrast to Bollywood and the south, actors in these fields are not really idolised.
  • Trade analysts claim that movies like the 2016 smash Sairat are a rare exception.

Follow Us

Amazon Prime Video

Beginning on September 30, Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga, a Punjabi romantic comedy-drama, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which is directed by Vikas Vashishth and produced by Humble Motion Pictures in collaboration with Omjee Star Studios, stars Gippy Grewal and Tanu Grewal in the key roles in addition to Gurteg Guri, Karamjit Anmol, and Raj Dhaliwal.

It is true that smaller regional language film businesses, including those in Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi, which cannot boast of the big budgets of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, have suffered for the previous two years, with the pandemic has caused losses of close to Rs 600 crore. Not only were several projects stalled with growing interest expenses for the creators, but content in these languages was still not being widely consumed by giant video streaming sites that prioritise languages with more appeal.

Regional and Bollywood Movies

Larger Hindi films have long been a fierce competitor for regional movies. Approximately 130 movies in the Marathi language were released in theatres in 2019; however, only four or five of them were successful financially. The 2016 smash Sairat is a rare exception, according to industry insiders, as Mumbai, the centre of the Hindi film industry, frequently has a tendency to overlook excellent Marathi cinema that has languished on the margins for years. In addition, in contrast to Bollywood, the Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganised and rely on independent producers rather than well-known corporate houses.

At the box office, movies produced in smaller regional markets hardly ever bring in more money than their production costs. This is partially due to the fact that these movies are concept-driven and lack significant star power. In contrast to Bollywood and the south, actors in these businesses aren't really revered as heroes. Even in states with thriving film industries, like West Bengal and Punjab, Bollywood is still more popular.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments